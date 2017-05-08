NAU team publishes 'Flagstaff Jewish ...

NAU team publishes 'Flagstaff Jewish Lives'

Read more: Jewish News of Greater Phoenix

A reception for the publication of a new book written by a Northern Arizona University student-faculty research team under the mentorship of the Martin-Springer Institute will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. "Flagstaff Jewish Lives: During and After the Holocaust and World War II" is a public humanities project that uses documents, interviews, archives and personal collections to the story of the Jewish people in Flagstaff's history.

Flagstaff, AZ

