NAU team publishes 'Flagstaff Jewish Lives'

A reception for the publication of a new book written by a Northern Arizona University student-faculty research team under the mentorship of the Martin-Springer Institute will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. "Flagstaff Jewish Lives: During and After the Holocaust and World War II" is a public humanities project that uses documents, interviews, archives and personal collections to the story of the Jewish people in Flagstaff's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.