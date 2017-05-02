Jury deliberations resume in NAU shooting trial amid possible impasse
Jury deliberations may be continuing in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a 2015 fatal shooting near the Flagstaff campus amid indications the deliberations may be coming to a head. Jury deliberations resume in NAU shooting trial amid possible impasse Jury deliberations may be continuing in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a 2015 fatal shooting near the Flagstaff campus amid indications the deliberations may be coming to a head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Sitara
|264
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|sinty
|51
|Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce...
|Apr 20
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC