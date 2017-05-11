The hiker set out early Tuesday despite heavy snow conditions so that he could reach the summit of Mount Elden before the cutoff time "to qualify for a free pizza sponsored by a local business," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. Hiker rescued from snowy Arizona peak was trying to win pizza The hiker set out early Tuesday despite heavy snow conditions so that he could reach the summit of Mount Elden before the cutoff time "to qualify for a free pizza sponsored by a local business," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.