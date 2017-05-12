Hiker almost dies for pizza
A hiker in Arizona recently found himself suffering from "mild stages" of hypothermia after embarking on a quest for free pizza. The 30-year-old man, who has not been named, was taking part in a contest organized by Pizzicletta pizzeria in Flagstaff, Ariz., which had challenged patrons to meet at a peak on nearby Mount Elden in exchange for a "golden ticket" worth one free pie.
