Hiker almost dies for pizza

A hiker in Arizona recently found himself suffering from "mild stages" of hypothermia after embarking on a quest for free pizza. The 30-year-old man, who has not been named, was taking part in a contest organized by Pizzicletta pizzeria in Flagstaff, Ariz., which had challenged patrons to meet at a peak on nearby Mount Elden in exchange for a "golden ticket" worth one free pie.

