Gas prices around AZ holding steady a...

Gas prices around AZ holding steady at pumps

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline remains at $2.29 per gallon. But that's an increase of almost a penny from last month and more than 13 cents higher than this time last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May 11 Adam george 47
the music thread (Apr '12) May 7 Musikologist 27
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Apr 30 Sitara 264
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Apr 30 sinty 51
Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce... Apr 20 THUNDER VALLEY CA... 1
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Apr '17 Mtrink 23
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Government warning 8
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC