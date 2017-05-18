Gas prices around AZ holding steady at pumps
Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline remains at $2.29 per gallon. But that's an increase of almost a penny from last month and more than 13 cents higher than this time last year.
