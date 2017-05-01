AZ budget cuts Planned Parenthood fun...

AZ budget cuts Planned Parenthood funding

Planned Parenthood Arizona says a provision in the proposed state budget would cut off about $2 million in federal funding it now uses to provide birth control and cancer screening services to women across the state. Planned Parenthood President Bryan Howard says the cuts may jeopardize health centers in west and north Phoenix, Mesa, Flagstaff and Tucson.

