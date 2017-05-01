AZ budget cuts Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood Arizona says a provision in the proposed state budget would cut off about $2 million in federal funding it now uses to provide birth control and cancer screening services to women across the state. Planned Parenthood President Bryan Howard says the cuts may jeopardize health centers in west and north Phoenix, Mesa, Flagstaff and Tucson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Sitara
|264
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|sinty
|51
|Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce...
|Apr 20
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC