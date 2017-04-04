Trial begins for Steven Jones in Northern Arizona University shooting: 5 things to know
Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday and opening arguments could start Wednesday in the murder trial for Steven Jones, the former NAU student who shot four men. Trial begins for Steven Jones in Northern Arizona University shooting: 5 things to know Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday and opening arguments could start Wednesday in the murder trial for Steven Jones, the former NAU student who shot four men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Tom Carbone
|8
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 23
|bob frapples
|260
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC