Testimony wraps up in NAU murder trial; case goes to jury next week
FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Testimony has concluded in the Steven Jones murder trial for the October 2015 shooting at Northern Arizona University. That shooting left one student dead and three others injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce...
|Apr 20
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC