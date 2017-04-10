Pine Canyon Introducing Coconino Ridge

Pine Canyon Introducing Coconino Ridge

Pine Canyon , a private master-planned golf course and residential community in Flagstaff, Arizona, is accepting reservations for its newest neighborhood, Coconino Ridge. Nestled against the Coconino National Forest and overlooking picturesque hiking trails, Coconino Ridge features 32 homesites, each between one-third and two-thirds acres.

