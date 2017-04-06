NAU shooting victim Nick Piring: 'I never did see the gun'
NAU student Nick Piring watched his best friend, Colin Brough, fall the the ground, not realizing he had been shot. NAU shooting victim Nick Piring: 'I never did see the gun' FLAGSTAFF -- NAU student Nick Piring watched his best friend, Colin Brough, fall the the ground, not realizing he had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC