Kids, education focus of Phoenix March for Science
Kids, education focus of Phoenix March for Science Saturday's Phoenix March for Science was not just about science and politics. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pQP5Lh Thousands march in downtown Phoenix for evidence-based policy making, science education, research funding, and inclusive and accessible science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce...
|Apr 20
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC