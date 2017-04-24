Flagstaff police: Student arrested after threats made

According to police, the student made favorable comments about the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in a Denver suburb in which 13 people were killed and 24 others wounded by two shooters who killed themselves. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesman said the arrested student had three rifle rounds with the gunpowder removed and his family said police there weren't any guns in his home.

