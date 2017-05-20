Contractors to begin commercial composting operation
A company has found new ways and opportunities to compost tree limbs, needles and small trunks amid a massive forest-thinning project in the Flagstaff area to protect against wildfires. The Arizona Daily Sun reports Good Earth Power AZ is set begin their commercial compost operation after it received approval from the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
