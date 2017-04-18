A major Democratic group just released its list of new rising...
Emily's List, the Democratic political action group that recruits and supports pro-choice female candidates, is rolling out its list of this year's rising-star legislators and officials that it hopes will one day lead the Democratic Party. In an announcement on Monday, the group announced the nominees for its 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award, which notes exemplary local service and civility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce...
|Thu
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Apr 13
|Government warning
|8
|Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Tom Carbone
|8
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Grate
|182
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC