A major Democratic group just release...

A major Democratic group just released its list of new rising...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Connecticut Post

Emily's List, the Democratic political action group that recruits and supports pro-choice female candidates, is rolling out its list of this year's rising-star legislators and officials that it hopes will one day lead the Democratic Party. In an announcement on Monday, the group announced the nominees for its 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award, which notes exemplary local service and civility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thunder Valley Casino, Resort, Spa & Bowling Ce... Thu THUNDER VALLEY CA... 1
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Apr 14 Mtrink 23
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Apr 13 The Ol Wagonmaster 263
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Apr 13 Government warning 8
Review: Heather C Wellborn Law Offices (Apr '11) Mar 28 Tom Carbone 8
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar '17 Grate 182
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb '17 Nice News 1
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Coconino County was issued at April 21 at 8:43PM MST

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC