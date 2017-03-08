Police: Teen arrested in Flagstaff ho...

Police: Teen arrested in Flagstaff homicide

Flagstaff police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday for investigation of homicide in connection with a shooting at a recreational center, the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Police: Teen arrested in Flagstaff homicide Flagstaff police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday for investigation of homicide in connection with a shooting at a recreational center, the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

