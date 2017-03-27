One more reason to flip the off switc...

One more reason to flip the off switch: light pollution

Friday Mar 24

For the 11th year running, cities worldwide will turn their lights off Saturday to mark Earth Hour in a global call to action on climate change. But the moment of darkness should also serve as a reminder, activists say, of another problem that gets far less attention: light pollution.

Read more at South China Morning Post.

