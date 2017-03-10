Note threatening Columbine-style attack found at Flagstaff High School The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating the threat but says there appears to be no evidence it is credible. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mvseFk A Columbine-type threat in a note was found at Flagstaff High School on Thursday afternoon, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.