Note threatening Columbine-style attack found at Flagstaff High School
Note threatening Columbine-style attack found at Flagstaff High School The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating the threat but says there appears to be no evidence it is credible. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mvseFk A Columbine-type threat in a note was found at Flagstaff High School on Thursday afternoon, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Mar 8
|Grate
|182
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|Caligurl
|259
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Feb 19
|haaaa
|2
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC