New developments as NAU shooting case...

New developments as NAU shooting case heads to trial in April

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

New developments as NAU shooting case heads to trial in April Northern Arizona University shooting suspect Steven Jones is scheduled to go to trial April 4 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ncheue NAU Shooting Suspect In Court. Steven Jones, 19, appears in court in February 2016 in the Oct. 9, 2015 shooting on the NAU campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) 2 hr Paul Staudt 181
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 2 Caligurl 259
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb 19 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC