Controversial cell tower approved for...

Controversial cell tower approved for scenic Oak Creek Canyon

Thursday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Oak Creek Canyon will soon have much-need cellphone coverage thanks to a tower that was approved by Coconino County supervisors.

Flagstaff, AZ

