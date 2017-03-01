Body of ASU student found in canyon n...

Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona Man identified as 20-year-old ASU student, Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAIm5G Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old Arizona State University student in a canyon below Midgely Bridge north of Sedona, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Thu Caligurl 259
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Feb 19 Soooz 180
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb 19 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC