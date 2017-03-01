Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona
Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona Man identified as 20-year-old ASU student, Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAIm5G Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old Arizona State University student in a canyon below Midgely Bridge north of Sedona, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
