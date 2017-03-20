Board may OK new Rancho Viejo classes
Rancho Viejo Elementary School may offer self-contained classes for the 7th and 8th grades next year to accommodate special education students, according to the agenda of the Crane District governing board, which meets Tuesday, March 14. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Crane District Services Center boardroom, 930 S. Avenue C. The board will move into executive session, which is not open to the public, to review the contract for the district's new superintendent candidate Laurie Doering. The board may OK the contract later in the meeting.
