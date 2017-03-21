Baseball stars selling pricey and pos...

Baseball stars selling pricey and posh Arizona mansions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Baseball stars selling pricey and posh Arizona mansions Check out the grand-slam homes of some current and former baseball players for sale across Arizona. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mLyFkl Take an inside tour of former major league baseball player Randy Johnson's $25 million Paradise Valley home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar 8 Grate 182
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 2 Caligurl 259
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb '17 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb '17 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb '17 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC