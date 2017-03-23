Annette Weigand

Annette Weigand

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Copper Basin News

Annette Weigand, 80, passed away in Flagstaff of terminal illness on Feb. 18, 2017. Annette was born in Superior to Cecil and Mercia Tomerlin on May 7, 1936.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Mar 8 Grate 182
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 2 Caligurl 259
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb '17 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb '17 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb '17 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC