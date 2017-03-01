Why You Should Know This 26-Year-Old ...

Why You Should Know This 26-Year-Old Breakout Ultrarunner

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Competitor Magazine

Jim Walmsley became the break-out star of the ultrarunning world in 2016, recording big wins, smashing course records and setting a spectacular new fastest known time running rim to rim to rim across the Grand Canyon and back . He covered the 42-mile out-and-back route with 24,000 feet of vertical change in 5 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds-26 minutes faster than the previous mark set by Rob Krar.

Flagstaff, AZ

