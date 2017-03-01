Why You Should Know This 26-Year-Old Breakout Ultrarunner
Jim Walmsley became the break-out star of the ultrarunning world in 2016, recording big wins, smashing course records and setting a spectacular new fastest known time running rim to rim to rim across the Grand Canyon and back . He covered the 42-mile out-and-back route with 24,000 feet of vertical change in 5 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds-26 minutes faster than the previous mark set by Rob Krar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Competitor Magazine.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Caligurl
|259
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Feb 19
|Soooz
|180
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Feb 19
|haaaa
|2
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC