Which freeway came first in the Valley?

Which freeway came first in the Valley?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Only in Arizona: After an injection of federal dollars in the 1950s, early Black Canyon Freeway morphs into Interstate 17 Which freeway came first in the Valley? Only in Arizona: After an injection of federal dollars in the 1950s, early Black Canyon Freeway morphs into Interstate 17 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m3K6IB Only in Arizona: After an injection of federal dollars in the 1950s, early Black Canyon Freeway morphs into Interstate 17, stretching 30 miles from downtown Phoenix to Cave Creek Road by 1961 As part of the state's centennial celebration a few years ago, the Arizona Department of Transportation commissioned a complete 179-page account of area highways, roads, wagon trails, freeways and bypasses titled "Arizona's Transportation History."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Feb 19 Soooz 180
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb 19 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC