Traffic slows, schools closed in Flagstaff due to snowfall
Schools are closed in Flagstaff and traffic is moving slowly on northern Arizona highways Tuesday due to snowfall from a storm dropping rain on desert areas further south. The Arizona Department of Transportation says Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Williams and in the Flagstaff area is icy and packed with snow.
