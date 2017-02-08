The DitchRider posted a blog post

Richard Wolfson is a man with an unusually quiet voice, his words soft as the last edges of sea foam curling up a Santa Monica beach; he writes imagist/etheral poems and does stand-up comedy. The inimitable and honorable poet Tony Hoagland referred to Richard's work as "vaticinal," implying that Richard's diction provides us with unique tea leaves at every reading.

