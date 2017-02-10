Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new aval...

Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche rescue puppy in training

There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from Friday Feb 10, titled Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche rescue puppy in training. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

If you venture to Arizona Snowbowl this ski season, a puppy might catch your eye. A bouncy, adorable puppy dressed in a red work vest - with a mane of downy fur.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Nice News

Pickering, Canada

#1 Sunday
http://www.topix.com/city/morristown-az/2016/...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Jan 22 I Spy at the Y 6
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) Dec '16 SMH 5
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec '16 Dood 40
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Dec '16 Range Rider 48
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC