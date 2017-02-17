Longmont's Flagstaff Academy welcomes choreographer for dance residency
About 20 students between kindergarten and third grade at Longmont's Flagstaff Academy hopped, skipped, waved their feet and posed Thursday morning as part of an open studio dance period. David Reuille, director and choreographer for Apex Dance, led the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Soooz
|180
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Sun
|haaaa
|2
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC