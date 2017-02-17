Longmont's Flagstaff Academy welcomes...

Longmont's Flagstaff Academy welcomes choreographer for dance residency

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily Camera

About 20 students between kindergarten and third grade at Longmont's Flagstaff Academy hopped, skipped, waved their feet and posed Thursday morning as part of an open studio dance period. David Reuille, director and choreographer for Apex Dance, led the group.

