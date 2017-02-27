In 1930, this amateur astronomer discovered this dwarf planet

In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto, now designated a "dwarf planet," was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. This image made available by NASA on Friday, July 24, 2015 shows Pluto made by combining several images from two cameras on the New Horizons spacecraft, the first spacecraft to visit and photograph the celestial body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.