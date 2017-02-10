I Did What My GPS Told Me: When GPS R...

I Did What My GPS Told Me: When GPS Replaces Common Sense

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Vogel Talks RVing

When a highway closes or you're just looking for possible routes, it's natural to consult a GPS or navigation app. But drivers need to apply common sense to a computer's suggestions, starting with not taking RVs, buses, and other vehicles that aren't up to the task down unpaved roads.

