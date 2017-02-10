I Did What My GPS Told Me: When GPS Replaces Common Sense
When a highway closes or you're just looking for possible routes, it's natural to consult a GPS or navigation app. But drivers need to apply common sense to a computer's suggestions, starting with not taking RVs, buses, and other vehicles that aren't up to the task down unpaved roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Jan 22
|I Spy at the Y
|6
|Campbell family
|Jan 13
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Dood
|40
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Range Rider
|48
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC