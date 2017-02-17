Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio reunites with family
The Ethiopian marathoner crouched down low in the hallway at the Miami airport as he carried a bouquet of red roses. Feyisa Lilesa's daughter spotted him first and ran in for a hug.
