Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio...

Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio reunites with family

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Brandon Sun

The Ethiopian marathoner crouched down low in the hallway at the Miami airport as he carried a bouquet of red roses. Feyisa Lilesa's daughter spotted him first and ran in for a hug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb 15 Justin L 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) Dec '16 SMH 5
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Coconino County was issued at February 17 at 7:15PM MST

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC