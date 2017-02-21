AZ jail's ad program bags first parti...

AZ jail's ad program bags first participant

Read more: ABC15.com

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the Coconino Sheriff's Department began allowing local lawyers to advertise at the entrance of the Coconino County Detention Facility last year. All proceeds will go to an inmate welfare fund.

Flagstaff, AZ

