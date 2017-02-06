Arizona's minimum-wage hike leaves 11...

Arizona's minimum-wage hike leaves 11,200 college students behind

Monday Feb 6

UA is first to say it will voluntarily raise all employees to $10 an hour in July, costing the university $6.6 million. Arizona's new minimum wage does not apply to students who work for their universities. About 11,200 ASU, UA and NAU students are now making less money to work for their university than if they got a job right off campus.

