And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know?
And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know? The nation's top weather scientists confirm Arizona is No. 1 when it comes to bringing the summer heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Wed
|Justin L
|1
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|SMH
|5
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC