And the hottest U.S. city is in ... w...

And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Arizona Republic

And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know? The nation's top weather scientists confirm Arizona is No. 1 when it comes to bringing the summer heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Wed Justin L 1
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Wed Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) Dec '16 SMH 5
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC