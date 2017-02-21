Advancing Southern California rainstorm to threaten Desert Southwest...
The storm producing torrential rain in coastal Southern California into Friday night will also threaten lives and property in the deserts of Arizona, California and Nevada this weekend. In a sense, the rainfall will be like a fast-moving tropical system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|living in lake havasu city (Apr '07)
|Feb 19
|Soooz
|180
|****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R...
|Feb 19
|haaaa
|2
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Eric
|7
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|Campbell family
|Jan '17
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC