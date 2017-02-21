Advancing Southern California rainsto...

Advancing Southern California rainstorm to threaten Desert Southwest...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: AccuWeather.com

The storm producing torrential rain in coastal Southern California into Friday night will also threaten lives and property in the deserts of Arizona, California and Nevada this weekend. In a sense, the rainfall will be like a fast-moving tropical system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
living in lake havasu city (Apr '07) Feb 19 Soooz 180
****Deanna Van Matre Identity Theft Fraud and R... Feb 19 haaaa 2
FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15) Feb 15 Eric 7
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
Campbell family Jan '17 Anna 2
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan '17 Yolo 2
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC