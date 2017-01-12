VOA Radiogram weekend schedule
Hello friends, The VOA Radiogram broadcast last Sunday at 1930-2000 UTC on 15670 kHz was heard in Europe, or at least parts of Europe, but also in western North America. The top row of images above was decoded by Franco in Italy, the bottom by Eric in California, both tuned to the same 15670 kHz transmission.
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Campbell family
|16 hr
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan 3
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec 22
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Boarder Petrol
|14
