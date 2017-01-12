Veterans, military, and the public are invited to a Naval Order of the U.S. free history program on Jan. 24 Veterans Voice: Air Force colonel to speak about F-35 Veterans, military, and the public are invited to a Naval Order of the U.S. free history program on Jan. 24 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2inwwN9 Veterans, military, and the public are invited to a Naval Order of the U.S. free history program on Jan. 24 To all my readers, I wish you a great New Year. Sorry that this column was interrupted for two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.