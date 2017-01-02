Visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the city as they pulled off the road to play in the snow, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Snow play creates traffic problems in Flagstaff Visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the city as they pulled off the road to play in the snow, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.