Satellite images show Flagstaff's dark-sky success story

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Flagstaff is seeing the benefit of a decades-long commitment to preserving a dark sky for stargazers and wildlife, with satellite images showing far less light pollution than cities of comparable size, the National Park Service said. The images show the northern Arizona city nighttime light emissions are nearly 14 times fainter than those of Cheyenne, Wyoming, The Arizona Daily Sun newspaper reported.

