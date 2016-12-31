Rain and snow for the new year across Arizona
Rain and snow for the new year across Arizona New rounds of winter weather arrived right in time for the new year in Arizona. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hE37he A storm that began Friday night dropped precipitation through Saturday across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|18 hr
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec 22
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC