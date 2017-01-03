Prosecutors to decide whether to char...

Prosecutors to decide whether to charge Flagstaff policeman

Wednesday Jan 4

Authorities say the investigation into a former Flagstaff police officer accused of punching a woman in the face has been completed and been forwarded to county prosecutors for review. The Coconino County Attorney's Office has referred the case against Jeff Bonar to Mohave County prosecutors to make the final charging decision.

