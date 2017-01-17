Mikayla Ferenz scores school-record 41 points in Idaho women's win...

Mikayla Ferenz scores school-record 4...

Mikayla Ferenz dropped a school-record 41 points and Idaho topped Northern Arizona 91-80 in Big Sky play in Flagstaff, Arizona. Ferenz went 15 of 17 from the field and tied Taylor Pierce's school record going 9 of 10 from beyond the arc.

