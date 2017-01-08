Mayor: Hey, lawmakers, hands off Ariz...

Mayor: Hey, lawmakers, hands off Arizona cities this year

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix mayor: Lawmakers should put their focus back on state issues -- not mess with a local-control system that works. Mayor: Hey, lawmakers, hands off Arizona cities this year Phoenix mayor: Lawmakers should put their focus back on state issues -- not mess with a local-control system that works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a naughty girl. Jan 3 Yolo 2
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) Dec 22 SMH 5
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec 21 Dood 40
Campbell family Dec 17 Steve 1
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Dec 14 Range Rider 48
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec '16 Boarder Petrol 14
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC