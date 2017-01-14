Inmates clean up Flagstaff-area sled graveyard Visitors to Coconino County snow play areas have left behind mountains of trash, including sleds. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jK9E83 Arizonans who flocked to northern Arizona recently for a little fun in the snow left a mountain of trash behind - mostly discarded sleds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.