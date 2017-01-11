Flagstaff police officer who punched woman has resigned
FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Flagstaff police officer who is seen on cellphone video punching a woman in the face has resigned after it was recommended that he be fired. The Flagstaff Police Department found that Officer Jeff Bonar violated policies on unreasonable and excessive force, and for failing to turn on his body camera.
