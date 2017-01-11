Flagstaff officer who punched woman resigned
A Flagstaff police officer who was caught on camera punching a woman in the face , resigned before the department terminated him. According to officials, Bonar committed six policy violations when he was recorded punching a woman in the face with a closed fist.
