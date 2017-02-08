DPS helps rescue bus of tourists stuck in snow
Authorities from several agencies worked to free a tour bus full of nearly four dozen tourists from across the Pacific after it became stuck on a forest service road Monday. A release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the bus was taking 44 Korean tourists on a visit to the Grand Canyon.
