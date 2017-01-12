Delays expected for N. AZ snow-play t...

Delays expected for N. AZ snow-play traffic

45 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises people visiting slow-play areas to be prepared for traffic backlogs that'll grow as the day goes on.

