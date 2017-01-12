Delays expected for N. AZ snow-play traffic
Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises people visiting slow-play areas to be prepared for traffic backlogs that'll grow as the day goes on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Campbell family
|12 hr
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan 3
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec 22
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Boarder Petrol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC