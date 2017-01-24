AZ Memo: Cool temps after storm; Good Samaritan on thwarted attack;...
AZ Memo: Cool temps after storm; Good Samaritan on thwarted attack; HS officials' suspension over Trump parody; Oscar noms and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI, US Marshals cracking down on nudity, inclu... (Sep '15)
|Jan 22
|I Spy at the Y
|6
|Campbell family
|Jan 13
|Anna
|2
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Jan '17
|Yolo
|2
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Dood
|40
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC